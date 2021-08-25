Quality management engineers in life sciences manufacturing sometimes use the terms Quality Control (QC) and Quality Assurance (QA) interchangeably. However, the two terms are quite distinct.
Quality Assurance vs Quality Control in Life Science Manufacturing - Dot CompliancePosted by eyalkatz under Management
From https://www.dotcompliance.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on August 25, 2021 12:03 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments