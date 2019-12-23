Running your business and making a profit are challenging enough. But you also must be aware of labor laws that apply to your small business. In this quiz we test your knowledge about laws that could affect small businesses like yours.

In the United States Several well-established labor laws go back decades. Originally most were designed to protect workers. There’s a silver lining for businesses. Yes, compliance can occasionally feel tedious, but step back and look at the big picture. Reasonable laws give us certainty. There’s less guesswork. They level the playing field and provide a framework for you to operate a safe, productive and respectful workplace.

