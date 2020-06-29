18
Vote
1 Comment

Surviving the Coronavirus as a Business Owner

Surviving the Coronavirus as a Business Owner - https://www.bizepic.com Avatar Posted by previsomedia under Management
From https://www.bizepic.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on June 29, 2020 2:01 pm
Despite the shutdown of non-essential businesses and stay at home orders from governments around the globe, there were over 8.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide by June 2020. Business owners can increase safety for employees and customers by implementing these measures.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Ivan: How are things in your part of the world? Are your business thriving?

Best Premises,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company