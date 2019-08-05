21
Vote
1 Comment
Ah, the days before I started using project management software.

I don’t miss them.

70+ hour weeks of pure stress and disorganized skitting from task to task, unable to focus on the things that mattered when they needed to get done. It was a lesson hard-learned but one of the most valuable I’ve ever had the misfortune of going through.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by darrenjansen
3 hours ago

Wow! That's quite a selection of PM tools. I've tested Asana, and I've used JIRA (which isn't listed in this article). However, I'm currently using Trello. It's a fantastic tool.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company