Many salaried workers dream of independence. This applies especially to young millennials. And for good reasons. The freedom to work from anywhere in the world, choose your own working hours, handpick projects that match your interests, and charge a fair price you actually deserve, trumps any corporate job in the eyes of many.

If you are willing to put in the extra effort, freelancing is your best bet to escape the daily 9-to-5 grind. It can be your gateway to travel the world as a digital nomad or run your own little business as a solopreneur.

