18
Vote
0 Comment
Many salaried workers dream of independence. This applies especially to young millennials. And for good reasons. The freedom to work from anywhere in the world, choose your own working hours, handpick projects that match your interests, and charge a fair price you actually deserve, trumps any corporate job in the eyes of many.
If you are willing to put in the extra effort, freelancing is your best bet to escape the daily 9-to-5 grind. It can be your gateway to travel the world as a digital nomad or run your own little business as a solopreneur.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company