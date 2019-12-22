Enabling people to interact with technology is just as (or maybe even more) important as coming up with new digital solutions. If a user can’t interact with a product or service – and no matter how valuable the possible outcome of its usage might be – such a product or service is rendered useless.



Digitalization is still an ongoing issue as many users still struggle with digital technology. This is one of the main reasons why introducing electronic performance support using a digital adoption platform is becoming the new norm in every large corporation worldwide.



But before I discuss this topic in detail, let’s quickly go back in time to see just how important it is to enable people to use new technology to drive adoption …

