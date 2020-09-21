16
Vote
0 Comment
The concept of entrepreneurship and management is completely different from each other. The below-mentioned points explain the difference between management and entrepreneurship.

A business entrepreneur is a person who tries to transform an idea into reality by making use of the opportunity and resources available to him.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company