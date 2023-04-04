16
Vote
0 Comment

The Four-Day Workweek: Why It’s Here to Stay

The Four-Day Workweek: Why It’s Here to Stay - http://www.process.st Avatar Posted by Ihya1324 under Management
From http://www.process.st 8 days ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on April 4, 2023 12:35 pm
Every few months, the idea of the four-day workweek starts trending. And it’s not just making the rounds on TikTok, Twitter, and Reddit. Big publications like Forbes and Time also frequently cover the topic. As more and more countries introduce bills advocating for the 4-day workweek and as more and more studies show the benefits of it, the clearer it becomes that this is not going anywhere anytime soon. But why is that? Is the four-day workweek as good as people are saying? Is it something companies need to start adopting? Let's see In this post.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company