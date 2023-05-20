I really enjoy my free time. I know in some circles that’s basically blasphemy, but there’s no actual benefit to pulling 12-hour days even on weekends. In fact, the longer your workday is, the less productive you are. Sure – you didn’t choose those long days, but there’s no way you could get through your workload without them. Well, actually, you can. Fortunately, there are tools for that. I’ll go over our five favorite process management tools that’ll boost your efficiency and productivity – and still make sure you get weekends off.

