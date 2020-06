This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!

Since adopting total quality management practices, Ford motor company moved from a net loss of $1 billion to a net profit of $4 billion.

Posted by zolachupik under Management

by: thecorneroffice on June 19, 2020 2:24 pm

From https://www.process.st 3 days ago

