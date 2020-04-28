17
What Is The Future Of Work And Entrepreneurship?

What Is The Future Of Work And Entrepreneurship?
Many are preparing for massive global underemployment as we begin to see the change in demand for labor worldwide post-pandemic. Recently our team of international scholars and practitioners has heralded the virtues of The Unscaled by author, investor, Hemant Taneja. We believe that the concepts will bring new opportunities for the new entrepreneur, as well as legacy business owners.


