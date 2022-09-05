18
86% of executives and employees believe a lack of collaboration is the main reason behind company failure. From this, it’s easy to see how an entire company feels more connected when everyone is working with the same vision and information. That’s what makes process transparency so crucial to organizational success. Studies show that organizations with […]


