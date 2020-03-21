Running a business is complex. There is a huge list of little things that you need to get right to become profitable. Some of them are really obvious. For example, if you are an independent heating engineer, you need to keep your certification up to date. After all, without that, you cannot legally operate.



Other things are not so obvious. For example, many business owners miss the fact that if they create an advertising campaign it is best to get it proofread. There is a tendency for people to completely underestimate the importance of checking all of the documentation and advertising their business produces.

