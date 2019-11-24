16
Vote
0 Comment
If you think that starting your own business is something that’s reserved for young adults who are fresh out of school or particularly tech savvy, think again. The average age of small business owners in the U.S. is just over 50 years old, and 57 percent of all business owners are this age or older, according to a recent survey from Guidant Financial/Lending Club.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company