The most difficult employee for the conscientious manager to deal with is the unconscientious employee. One of the main reasons those folks are so challenging to deal with is because they don’t play by the same rules as us.



For instance, as a conscientious manager you believe in being honest; making certain you have your facts straight, and that you speak clearly. You also put a lot of effort into understanding another’s perspective and that they understand yours as well. However, the unconscientious employee doesn’t play by the same rules.



In fact, they play by a set of rules which just happen to be the opposite of yours. Add to that the fact they often will use your rules against you and you have quite the challenge on your hands when you try to confront them when you find them doing things they shouldn’t be doing.

