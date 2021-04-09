What problem are you solving for people? As a small business, if you haven’t identified a common problem and implemented a solution for it, then you’re out of business. But, when disruption happens which seems to be occurring with regularity, you want someone to make sense of it.

Work Disrupted: Opportunity, Resilience, and Growth in the Accelerated Future of Work by Jeff Schwartz with Suzanne Riss and featuring illustrations by Tom Fishburne will help you find your place in a post pandemic landscape.

