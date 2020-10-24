16
Vote
0 Comment
The first thing that comes to our mind when we use the word ‘office’ is a region or sector where service related to bureaucracy and commerce is carried out. It is a location of management and organization.

Important and compulsory duties are carried out here under the supervision of a head. Work is distributed among the staff members and a monthly salary is attached to the job for maintaining a decent lifestyle and standard of living.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company