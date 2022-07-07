16
A few weeks ago, Ahrefs launched their own search engine called Yep. Aside from being a privacy-focused search engine, Ahrefs promises a 90/10 revenue split for creators. I've been using Yep for the past few days and it's safe to say I'm a bit underwhelmed. Tune in to this episode to learn why I think Ahrefs has made a huge blunder with this move.


SEO Company