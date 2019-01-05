17
Are you wondering what some of the brightest minds in marketing think about the future of the industry? Concerned about how marketing will change this year?

Find out what Seth Godin, Mitch Joel, Mari Smith, Michael Stelzner, and other top marketers see on the near horizon.



Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Food for thought! ;)
