12 Best Affiliate Marketing Networks & Platforms For Beginners

12 Best Affiliate Marketing Networks & Platforms For Beginners - Posted by adamjayc
From https://www.adamconnell.me 8 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on January 27, 2022 9:56 am
Looking for a way to earn commission from affiliate marketing? Check out the best affiliate marketing networks and platforms for beginners….


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 57 minutes ago

Adam: I have to look into this matter in the future. I wonder how I can utilize my Amazon affiliate program.

Martin
Written by adamjayc
1 hour 46 minutes ago

Books are usually a good one. When your "last site" is ready, you could publish roundups of recommended books for different categories. With some keyword optimization, they could yield some passive revenue.

Amazon commission rates are pretty low so require higher volumes of traffic.

In the business/marketing space, Shareasale and PartnerStack would be good places to find higher commission products/services to promote.
