Written by lyceum
1 hour 9 minutes ago

Adam: Thanks for your input! I will test out Pally for Instagram in the near future.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
1 hour 25 minutes ago

Adam: Good to hear. Is Agorapulse your top tool nowadays?
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
1 hour 20 minutes ago

It depends on the use case. For comment management, they have the best social inbox I’ve tested. Great social monitoring and reporting features too. For Instagram specific stuff, I’m very much CJ liking Pallyy at the moment. They have some neat research functionality that doesn’t tend to be included with the all in one tools.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Adam: So many tools, so little time... ;) I will check out, Audiense.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
4 hours ago

Indeed! Audiense offer a free plan so they're a great starting point.
- 0 +



