Micro-influencers can be a great solution for businesses that want to explore the world of influencer marketing. They’re not too “big” in the social sphere to be clouded by fame, but they’re influential enough to make a difference for your brand in a specific, targeted market.

Working with a micro-influencer can be mutually beneficial and effective, but it’s important to evaluate your potential partners and set clear expectations upfront, in order to make sure both parties’ goals are met. To find out more, we asked a panel of Young Entrepreneur Council members the following:

