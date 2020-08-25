17
Despite seeming similar to an outside observer, sales and marketing make up two distinct departments. Marketing improves sales by ensuring consumers are aware of the product and its benefits. However, sales can generate valuable data that allows for more focused marketing.




Written by lyceum
12 hours ago

Jon: Is it time to integrate the sales department and the marketing activities, into one part of the organization? As former purchaser, I think this side of the business should have conversation with the sales and marketing too. The .potential customers out there, have a great power of the buying decision, thanks to social media.

I think that one of the biggest challenges for an organization, is the communication between the different departments. Have you heard about the silo phenomena?

Best Premises,

Martin
