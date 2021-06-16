28
Want to make lead generation easy for your business? You'll need the right tools. Here are the best lead generation tools for your marketing stack...


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Adam: Have you tested Plerdy?

All the Best,

Martin
Written by adamjayc
2 hours 24 minutes ago

Hi Martin, yes. I had it running on one of my sites for a while. Nice tool - quite new to the market but good feature set. Since they're fairly new, they seem to be rolling out feature improvements pretty quickly.
