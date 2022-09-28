17
17+ Important Local SEO Statistics [2022 Data]

Curious about the state of local SEO? We've got you covered. Click here to uncover the latest local SEO statistics you need to know...


Written by lyceum
2 hours 19 minutes ago

Adam: It is interesting that voice search is so popular for local stuff.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by adamjayc
2 hours 14 minutes ago

Definitely. That surprised me. But I'm also surprised at how popular voice search is in general.

I'm not sure I'll ever find voice search easier than traditional search. Whenever I've tried, I've had to repeat myself about 10 times, then I just write out my query like normal haha.
