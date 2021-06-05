Looking for the latest Twitter statistics? We've got you covered. Click here to find the top Twitter stats, facts, and trends you need to know...
20 Top Twitter Statistics: Usage, Demographics, TrendsPosted by adamjayc under Marketing
From https://startupbonsai.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on June 5, 2021 12:48 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
Inspiretothrive
-
NicolaBleu
-
adamjayc
-
justretweet
-
Digitaladvert
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
bizyolk
-
logistico
-
luvhealthcare
-
NolanGreen
-
JoshRed
-
sophia2
-
steefen
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
BizWise
-
businessgross
-
lyceum
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
2 hours 22 minutes ago
All the Best,
Martin
1 hour 22 minutes ago
The only stat I can recall stated 84% of small businesses use Twitter but I’m not sure about the source of the data.