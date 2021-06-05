27
20 Top Twitter Statistics: Usage, Demographics, Trends

Looking for the latest Twitter statistics? We've got you covered. Click here to find the top Twitter stats, facts, and trends you need to know...


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 22 minutes ago

Adam: It is interesting to see that Twitter is still popular. I think the general usage of Twitter in Sweden, had decreased in certain areas. Do you have stats on how many small business owners are using Twitter on a regular basis?

All the Best,

Martin
Written by adamjayc
1 hour 22 minutes ago

Definitely. I can see Twitter still remaining popular for a while considering its popularity as a news source. Interesting that popularity is declining in Sweden.

The only stat I can recall stated 84% of small businesses use Twitter but I’m not sure about the source of the data.
Share your small business tips with the community!
