As a marketer, nothing’s quite as painful as seeing customers go through your entire sales funnel only to abandon their shopping carts at the last minute. But by looking at the latest shopping cart abandonment statistics, you’ll have an idea of why this happens and how it can affect your…
22 Shopping Cart Abandonment Statistics To Boost Your ROIPosted by adamjayc under Marketing
From https://startupbonsai.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on November 15, 2021 10:46 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments