26 Latest Pinterest Statistics: Usage, Facts, And Trends

26 Latest Pinterest Statistics: Usage, Facts, And Trends
Posted by adamjayc under Marketing
From https://startupbonsai.com 5 days ago
December 10, 2021
Curious about the state of Pinterest? Click here to find the latest Pinterest statistics, facts, and trends. We're breaking down usage figures,...


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Adam: Are you using Pinteret on a daily basis? I will give Pinterst another change during 2022! ;) Thanks for sharing these stats!

All the Best,

Martin
Written by adamjayc
2 hours 12 minutes ago

There was a time when I was a heavy Pinterest user but I'm focusing more on other marketing activities these days. If I had more time, I'd probably use it but mainly for my guitar site - it's a lot more effective in B2C niches.
Share your small business tips with the community!
