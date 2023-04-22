16
Vote
0 Comment

26 Top Marketing Automation Statistics, Facts & Trends

26 Top Marketing Automation Statistics, Facts & Trends - https://bloggingwizard.com Avatar Posted by adamjayc under Marketing
From https://bloggingwizard.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on April 22, 2023 1:57 pm
What are the latest marketing automation statistics?

Marketing automation is helping companies with content marketing, social media marketing, lead nurturing and more.

We wanted to know how companies feel about the marketing automation industry, whether or not they’re using this technology, how companies are using marketing automation, and what marketing automation software companies are using.

So, we compiled a list of the latest marketing automation statistics from recent reports.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company