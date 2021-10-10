16
29 Top Chatbot Statistics: Usage, Demographics, Trends

29 Top Chatbot Statistics: Usage, Demographics, Trends
From https://bloggingwizard.com
Made Hot by: bizyolk on October 10, 2021
Want to learn more about how chatbots could benefit your business and its customers? Check out the latest chatbot statistics and trends here...


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Adam: Thanks for the response. I am curious to learn more about your future job site for marketers! ;)

Is it possible to have a chatbot only "popping up" on a certain page on your site?

All the Best,

Martin
Written by adamjayc
4 hours ago

Sure thing. I'm hoping I'll have more details to share soon. It's a bit of a passion project that I've been wanting to launch for a few years.

It should be possible to choose which pages the chatbot appears. Exactly how may depend on the chatbot.

But if the chatbot doesn't have that option, there will likely be a WordPress plugin that will allow you to add code snippets to specific pages/taxonomies. I found one a while back but can't remember the name.

- Adam
Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Do you chatbots on your sites? I was thinking of using Drift for my "last" site. I liked their style and how they had a program for ambassadors. Maybe I should use Facebook Messenger for a "under page" I will set up for a side hustle business.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by adamjayc
7 hours ago

I don't at the moment. The main issue I have is that I have a lot of different conversion goals across each of my sites.

If I work on a site that has a more clear and singular conversion goal, then I'd definitely consider it. I'm planning on launching a job site for marketers in the future. Chatbots would be perfect for that I think :)
Latest Comments
