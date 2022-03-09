16
30 Latest SMS Marketing Statistics, Facts, And Trends

30 Latest SMS Marketing Statistics, Facts, And Trends - https://bloggingwizard.com Posted by adamjayc
From https://bloggingwizard.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on March 9, 2022
Want to know more about the SMS marketing industry? Check you these interesting SMS marketing statistics, facts, and trends...


Comments


lyceum
1 hour 22 minutes ago

Adam: You could almost pay with SMS nowadays with an app called Swish. If you know the receiver's mobile number, you could send a payment.

Do you receive plenty of spam SMS messages?

All the Best,

Martin
adamjayc
23 minutes ago

I didn't realize that was possible. Very cool!

I receive very few spam SMS messages these days. Despite being one of the T-Mobile customers whose details were sold illegally some years ago. Spam/scam phone calls are most common but they're easy to block now.
