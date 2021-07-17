16
Vote
3 Comment
What is the state of affiliate marketing? Click here to find the latest affiliate marketing statistics, facts, and trends you need to know...


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
54 minutes ago

Adam: Thanks for your reply. I look forward to learn more about Instagram's affiliate possibilities in the future...

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
1 day 1 hour 50 minutes ago

Adam: You have an editorial team now! :) I am interested to learn more about this:

"During the latter half of 2021, Instagram will test its new native affiliate tool."

Regarding the Apple Podcasts for Creators, I think it is mainly for the podcasters that want to have a subscription services for their podcasts.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
1 day 46 minutes ago

Indeed :)

Details about Instagram’s affiliate tool are sparse at the moment. IG is my favourite social network so I’m extremely excited to learn more once details are available.

Thanks for the clarification, much appreciated!

Best,

Adam
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company