26
Vote
0 Comment

4 Things You Need to Know about Customer Advocacy

4 Things You Need to Know about Customer Advocacy - https://blog.userlane.com Avatar Posted by swarmcontent under Marketing
From https://blog.userlane.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on April 5, 2019 10:12 am
Customer advocacy, customer experience, voice of customer, customer success. It’s hard to have a conversation about one of these topics without another one being brought up. These specific terms are the driving factors of what customer-centric businesses claim is behind their go-to-market strategy.

But what makes a customer go from being a regular customer to a customer advocate? What must happen in between the handoff and the renewal date in order to not only retain that customer but to have them decide – on their own – to go and tell their network about you?



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company