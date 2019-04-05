Customer advocacy, customer experience, voice of customer, customer success. It’s hard to have a conversation about one of these topics without another one being brought up. These specific terms are the driving factors of what customer-centric businesses claim is behind their go-to-market strategy.



But what makes a customer go from being a regular customer to a customer advocate? What must happen in between the handoff and the renewal date in order to not only retain that customer but to have them decide – on their own – to go and tell their network about you?

