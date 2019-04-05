Customer advocacy, customer experience, voice of customer, customer success. It’s hard to have a conversation about one of these topics without another one being brought up. These specific terms are the driving factors of what customer-centric businesses claim is behind their go-to-market strategy.
But what makes a customer go from being a regular customer to a customer advocate? What must happen in between the handoff and the renewal date in order to not only retain that customer but to have them decide – on their own – to go and tell their network about you?
4 Things You Need to Know about Customer AdvocacyPosted by swarmcontent under Marketing
From https://blog.userlane.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on April 5, 2019 10:12 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
swarmcontent
-
FastSwings
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
2010Taxes
-
ISMagazine
-
2011tax
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2013Taxes
-
justretweet
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
FutureVision
-
mikehartman1
-
Copysugar
-
logistico
-
thelastword
-
blogexpert
-
AmyJordan
-
luvhealthcare
-
BizWise
-
thecorneroffice
-
profmarketing
-
ObjectOriented
-
lyceum
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments