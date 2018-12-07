5 Smart Ways to Increase the Perceived Brand Value of Your BusinessPosted by erikemanuelli under Marketing
From http://smallbiztricks.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on December 7, 2018 1:49 pm
With most markets saturated with competition, it is hard for businesses to find a foothold.
If your business is unable to become a known and recognised brand, then your competitors might take away customers. Not being able to attract customers is a sure way for your business to fail.
Learn from the craze over Supreme to understand the importance of creating a brand name and increasing the brand value.
Here are some simple and ethical ways by which you can create a buzz for your brand.
If your business is unable to become a known and recognised brand, then your competitors might take away customers. Not being able to attract customers is a sure way for your business to fail.
Learn from the craze over Supreme to understand the importance of creating a brand name and increasing the brand value.
Here are some simple and ethical ways by which you can create a buzz for your brand.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments