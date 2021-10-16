LinkedIn is more than happy to assist B2B sellers in their quest. It offers premium features and paid tools that make it easier to reach out to members you haven’t already connected with. One of their best tools is InMail, which provides marketers with a simple and direct way to get their message out to specific individuals.
5 Ways to Generate Leads with LinkedIn InMail - OktopostPosted by eyalkatz under Marketing
From https://www.oktopost.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on October 16, 2021 3:41 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments