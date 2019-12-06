Brand positioning is a common term used by managers when talking about increasing the productivity of an organisation. The goal of brand positioning should be to base all customer activities to the definition of a brand. It is all about categorising your brand. The way you present yourself should let customers know what your brand means, what they can do with it, and why they should choose it over others.
6 Common Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make In Positioning Their BrandsPosted by previsomedia under Marketing
From https://www.noobpreneur.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on December 6, 2019 10:41 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments