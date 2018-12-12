7 Modern Web Design Trends for 2019Posted by RossKimbarovsky under Marketing
From https://www.crowdspring.com 4 hours ago
Made Hot by: jonasg on December 12, 2018 3:24 pm
75% of consumers judge the credibility and trustworthiness of your business from your website’s design. Strong, modern web design is vital to your brand’s reputation, your bottom line, and your future. Here are 7 modern website design trends you should know about in 2019.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments