This might be challenging, especially for small or medium scale businesses that lack the resources of a larger enterprise. However, the strategy of acquiring an international audience continues to be extremely effective, regardless of the business nature or size. The time, commitment, and hard work put into marketing efforts would reflect in growing revenue.
7 Simple Marketing Translation Tips to Expand Your Small Business GloballyPosted by beth02 under Marketing
From https://www.gmrtranscription.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on December 20, 2021 7:40 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments