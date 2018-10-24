73% of Consumers Have Purchased Something After Viewing Marketing ContentPosted by lyceum under Marketing
Content marketing remains important for small businesses, a Clutch survey says. But that’s only when the content is useful and valuable.
2018 Content Marketing Statistics
According to the survey, 73% of respondents say they’ve made purchases as a result of viewing marketing content. Another 70% say they consider content marketing useful and valuable, which pushes them to further research the company and perhaps make a purchase.
