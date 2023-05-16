17
Vote
3 Comment

75+ Top Podcasting Statistics: Industry Data & Trends

75+ Top Podcasting Statistics: Industry Data & Trends - https://startupbonsai.com Avatar Posted by adamjayc under Marketing
From https://startupbonsai.com 11 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on May 16, 2023 11:22 am
Curious about the current state of podcasting?

In this post, we’ll be sharing dozens of interesting podcasting statistics with data pulled from the latest studies.

These stats highlight the size and growth of the podcast industry and reveal useful insights about podcast creators, their listeners, and the platforms/apps they use.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 48 minutes ago

Thanks Adam! :)
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Adam: I will do a podcast episode about this post, and add some statistics to it! ;) For example about new podcast applications compared to "legacy" apps, value for value options, and "how long episode should be" / "how often should you publish"...

Best Premises,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
3 hours ago

Sounds great, thanks Martin!

- Adam
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company