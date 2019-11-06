A landing page is a valuable marketing channel that benefits business of any kind. Perhaps you need to grow customers (through items pre-sale or a giveaway), or you want to sell more by showcasing your newest products, or by earmarking special offers. Either way, a landing page is a perfect way for nurturing new customers, educating people on your items, and driving conversions.
9 Tips to Consider Before Starting Landing Page DesignPosted by previsomedia under Marketing
From http://www.cbrdigital.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on November 6, 2019 10:26 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
3 hours ago