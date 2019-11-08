The simplest adverts tend to stick in our minds. In fact, some well-known brands have created such iconic images that they no longer need to feature their company names in adverts. This strategy sounds risky, but some big brands have perfected the technique.



Mysterious marketing like this proves how well previous campaigns have worked. When you see the golden arches for example, no further explanation is needed. Plus, iconic logos transcend language and cultural barriers, creating an image that is recognisable around the globe.



Find out how your brand can follow suit. Let us guide you with through some companies that have harnessed the power of mysterious marketing in the most creative ways.

