Your small business and the largest competitor in your industry may not have much in common. I bet that they don’t have to worry about pulling the hours you do that allow your business to keep the lights on.



The stress of the day-to-day functions of managing a business are shared across multiple teams of people, not just a few pairs of shoulders.



And they may not appreciate the value of each new customer buying your product or client using your services on the same level you do.



But one thing we as small business owners and our giant competitors have in common is the need to leverage marketing.

