As we journey through unprecedented times, marketers and public relations professionals scramble to pivot messaging sensitive to our changing world. One brand receiving much attention in our current climate is Corona beer.
Corona Beer In The Coronavirus Age: How Established Companies Should Tackle A RebrandPosted by previsomedia under Marketing
From https://www.noobpreneur.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on April 17, 2020 8:00 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
5 hours ago