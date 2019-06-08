The taste of good quality craft beer is uniquely different depending on the brewer. And these varied tastes are what connoisseurs of craft beer search for. Once they find their brew of choice, customers become evangelists trying to convert their friends and family.

A new survey by C+R Research says taste is the number one factor drinkers look for in a craft beer. This was the case for more than 90% of the respondents in its survey. Not only that, 91% say they prefer it to big brand beers, and 86% are willing to pay more for their craft beer of choice.

