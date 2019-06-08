The taste of good quality craft beer is uniquely different depending on the brewer. And these varied tastes are what connoisseurs of craft beer search for. Once they find their brew of choice, customers become evangelists trying to convert their friends and family.
A new survey by C+R Research says taste is the number one factor drinkers look for in a craft beer. This was the case for more than 90% of the respondents in its survey. Not only that, 91% say they prefer it to big brand beers, and 86% are willing to pay more for their craft beer of choice.
Craft Beer Drinkers are Very Valuable Customers for Your Business - Small Business TrendsPosted by lyceum under Marketing
From https://smallbiztrends.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on June 8, 2019 11:13 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments