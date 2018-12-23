Create A Better Business To Deliver Better MarketingPosted by KEXINO under Marketing
From https://kexino.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on December 23, 2018 9:56 am
At its most fundamental, marketing is about effecting change. The challenge is educating, informing and/or entertaining your audience to be perceived as the change you want to happen.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments