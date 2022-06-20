The amount of information the economy generates doubles roughly every 18 months. But what’s it all for? A lot of collecting data is just consumers sharing cat videos with each other. But some of it is businesses trying to gain better insights so that they can improve their processes. It doesn’t matter what industry you work in, data collection methods are essential.



It helps you learn about your target market, find out where you’re going wrong, and what you can do to improve your processes. It’s helpful for both B2B and B2C companies across the board.



In this post, we take a look at the specific reasons why data collection is so important and how it can benefit your firm. See our reasoning below:

