20
Vote
0 Comment
Is your branding hurting or helping your business? You might be surprised to learn the answer. Descriptive logos more favorably affect consumers’ brand perceptions and improve brand performance than non-descriptive ones. Here's why.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company