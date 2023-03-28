In short, don’t be shy to break the rules of grammar, if there is a good reason – if your writing will be more effective by doing so. The point of writing is to communicate as effectively as possible. The point of grammar is to give us a framework for better communication. If you sacrifice effective communication for correct grammar, you are missing the point. Just make sure that a broken grammar rule does not look like an accident; if it does, the only thing you will be communicating is cluelessness.
Do I Really Need to Use Correct Grammar in All My Business Writing?
2023-03-28
Made Hot by: JoshRed on March 28, 2023 12:11 pm
