Do I Really Need to Use Correct Grammar in All My Business Writing?

In short, don’t be shy to break the rules of grammar, if there is a good reason – if your writing will be more effective by doing so. The point of writing is to communicate as effectively as possible. The point of grammar is to give us a framework for better communication. If you sacrifice effective communication for correct grammar, you are missing the point. Just make sure that a broken grammar rule does not look like an accident; if it does, the only thing you will be communicating is cluelessness.




Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

David: Something to chew on! :)

All the Best,

Martin
