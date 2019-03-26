Known as a CTA, a “Call-to-Action” is a way to compel a viewer to take immediate action through buttons like “Learn More”, “Donate” or “Call Now”. Websites are created for the purpose to draw attention and grow your business, so it is imperative that your website directs visitors to take some form of action. Learn how enhancing a website’s engagement and conversion rate with effective “Call-to-Actions” can grow your small business.

